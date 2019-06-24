PRRD releases statement in response to Premier’s announcement on Caribou Recovery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released a statement in response to Premier John Horgan’s announcement on the future steps of the Caribou Recovery Program.

Throughout 2018 and early 2019, the Regional District had been advocating for improved stakeholder consultation during recovery talks.

The District says they were pleased with the Premier’s decision to allow more time for consultation, by appointing Blair Lekstrom to submit an informed impact report, before signing the Section 11 Agreement.

- Advertisement -

“The PRRD is pleased that Premier Horgan allowed the additional time needed for Mr.

Lekstrom to undertake additional targeted consultation to inform his report to the Premier, and that the report was received and considered prior to moving toward signing the Section 11 Agreement.”

The Regional District says the announcement of a temporary moratorium on new resource development is a very positive development in the consultation process.

According to the District, they will continue to work with the public and all levels of government to minimize negative social and economic impacts resulting from the species at risk protection and recovery efforts.