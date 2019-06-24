12.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News PRRD releases statement in response to Premier's announcement on Caribou Recovery
NewsRegional

PRRD releases statement in response to Premier’s announcement on Caribou Recovery

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has released a statement in response to Premier John Horgan’s announcement on the future steps of the Caribou Recovery Program.

Throughout 2018 and early 2019, the Regional District had been advocating for improved stakeholder consultation during recovery talks.

The District says they were pleased with the Premier’s decision to allow more time for consultation, by appointing Blair Lekstrom to submit an informed impact report, before signing the Section 11 Agreement.

- Advertisement -

“The PRRD is pleased that Premier Horgan allowed the additional time needed for Mr.
Lekstrom to undertake additional targeted consultation to inform his report to the Premier, and that the report was received and considered prior to moving toward signing the Section 11 Agreement.”

The Regional District says the announcement of a temporary moratorium on new resource development is a very positive development in the consultation process.

According to the District, they will continue to work with the public and all levels of government to minimize negative social and economic impacts resulting from the species at risk protection and recovery efforts.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSurerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather conditions
Next articleNew documentary ‘A Stranded Nation’ to have double screening this Thursday at The Lido Theatre

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Government of Canada confirms support for largest private investment in Canadian history

Scott Brooks -
KITIMAT, B.C. - On Monday, the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, on behalf of Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation,...
Read more
News

New documentary ‘A Stranded Nation’ to have double screening this Thursday at The Lido Theatre

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Thursday, June 27, there will be two special screenings of a new documentary...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Public Library receives $18,000 in donations for Summer Reading Club

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This year the Fort St. John Public Library is hosting 'Imagine the Possibilities!' Summer...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

New documentary ‘A Stranded Nation’ to have double screening this Thursday...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Thursday, June 27, there will be two special screenings of a new documentary at The Lido Theatre. Produced by...

PRRD releases statement in response to Premier’s announcement on Caribou Recovery

Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather...

Fort St. John Public Library receives $18,000 in donations for Summer...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.