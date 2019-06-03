15.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Public consultation period now open for Budget 2020
NewsRegional

Public consultation period now open for Budget 2020

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has opened its consultation for Budget 2020.

The opening of the consultation period comes following the release of the Budget 2020 consultation paper by the Minister of Finance.

According to the Standing Committee, British Columbians can share their priorities and recommendations for the next provincial budget throughout the month of June 2019.

- Advertisement -

Recommendations can be shared to the Committee by speaking in person at a public hearing, providing a written, audio or video submission, or filling out an online survey.

Committee Chair, Bob D’Eith, says the input from the public will provide valuable context when determining recommendations for the next budget.

“Every year, British Columbians share their perspectives and ideas for addressing a broad range of priorities. This input is highly informative and provides valuable context for the committee when determining recommendations for the next provincial budget.”

The consultation will close Friday, June 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

A public hearing will be taking place in Fort St. John on June 19, 2019.

The Committee intends to release its report with recommendations for the next provincial budget in late July or early August.

For more information, you can visit the Committee’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNew RCMP Detachment Integrated Design Team to host Trade Meet & Greet on June 5
Next articleMLA Dan Davies seeks resolution to have Charlie Lake boat launch re-opened soon

RECENT STORIES

News

MLA Dan Davies seeks resolution to have Charlie Lake boat launch re-opened soon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MLA Dan Davies is calling on the Province for a resolution in regards...
Read more
News

New RCMP Detachment Integrated Design Team to host Trade Meet & Greet on June 5

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has announced that there is an opportunity for...
Read more
News

Ministry of Labour to host public engagement on Workers’ Compensation Review

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Labour will be hosting a public engagement on the Province's workers' compensation...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Wokeley pleads guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Pamela...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Monday, during an appearance in the B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John, Leon Wokeley pleaded guilty to...

National Inquiry calls for transformative change to eradicate violence against Indigenous...

RCMP continue to investigate after man was swept away in the...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Jarvis Crescent shovel turning...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.