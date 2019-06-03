Public consultation period now open for Budget 2020

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has opened its consultation for Budget 2020.

The opening of the consultation period comes following the release of the Budget 2020 consultation paper by the Minister of Finance.

According to the Standing Committee, British Columbians can share their priorities and recommendations for the next provincial budget throughout the month of June 2019.

Recommendations can be shared to the Committee by speaking in person at a public hearing, providing a written, audio or video submission, or filling out an online survey.

Committee Chair, Bob D’Eith, says the input from the public will provide valuable context when determining recommendations for the next budget.

“Every year, British Columbians share their perspectives and ideas for addressing a broad range of priorities. This input is highly informative and provides valuable context for the committee when determining recommendations for the next provincial budget.”

The consultation will close Friday, June 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.

A public hearing will be taking place in Fort St. John on June 19, 2019.

The Committee intends to release its report with recommendations for the next provincial budget in late July or early August.

For more information, you can visit the Committee’s website.