RCMP continue to investigate after man was swept away in the Peace River

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – RCMP are continuing to investigate the case of a missing man after he was swept away by the strong current of the Peace River.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, of the North District RCMP, a dive team was brought in to search for the missing man but was halted due to poor conditions.

“The Dive Team was brought in, however, conditions were not in their favour to dive, so they did not, could not dive.”

Saunderson adds that Search and Rescue have been suspended for now, pending any new developments on the case.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a location near the Peace Canyon Bridge after reports that a male had fallen into the river. Local emergency crews immediately started the search with help from North Peace Search and Rescue.

The RCMP will not be releasing the identity of the man.

If you have any information, you are being asked to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241.