RCMP investigating Suspicious Fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- On June 25, 2019 at 11:50 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a structure fire in the 8100 block of 99th Ave, Fort St John, BC. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to this suspicious house fire.

“Arson is a crime of deliberately setting a fire with full expectation of destruction“, said Cst Chad Neustaeter. “In this case the destruction was limited to the house structure and there were no injuries to any persons, which we are so thankful for.”

According to Deputy Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, crews arrived on scene to a building fire just before midnight at 11:50 p.m.

Blades says the fire started on the exterior of the building and extended onto the roof, with the fire being quickly extinguished by the first crews on scene.

As a result of the fire, Blades says the interior of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.