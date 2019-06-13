RCMP need help identifying man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On May 05, 2019 at 8:30 pm, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a theft at the Walmart.

The suspect allegedly placed numerous items in a shopping basket and then exited the store through a back door to a waiting newer model black Ford Explorer.

The suspect is described as:

6′ 0″ inches (183 cm) tall

approximately 180 lbs (82 kgs)

black hair

wearing glasses

black hoody

black pants

red and grey hiking backpack

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying this suspect, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.