RCMP remind public that vigilante justice could be considered a criminal offence
RCMP remind public that vigilante justice could be considered a criminal offence

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are thanking the public for the report of a malnourished dog.

On June 15, RCMP seized the dog and took it to the North Peace SPCA shelter.

Police say SPCA staff brought the 16-year-old dog to a local veterinarian office to be examined and found the dog to be in very poor health.

It was determined that the most compassionate plan of action was for the dog to be euthanized.

RCMP contacted the owner and learned they had been MedEvac and hospitalized for the past two months. The owner entrusted their dog to the care of others on short notice while receiving medical care.

Since then, the RCMP responded to a report of a mischief file at the owner’s address where a vehicle was vandalized as a result of some member of the public’s perceived lack of care for the dog.

RCMP remind the public that residents should channel their frustrations in a more constructive manner and not to seek retaliation or revenge when only knowing one side of the story.

Police say vigilante justice is not acceptable and, depending on the actions taken, could be prosecuted as a criminal offence.

