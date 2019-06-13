16.6 C
News RCMP seek man using stolen Credit Card
News

RCMP seek man using stolen Credit Card

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On May 19, 2019, the Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen credit card being fraudulently used at the Petro-Canada gas station located at 11724 Alaska Rd North.

The card owner was in the process of cancelling their card when they noticed that a transaction had just been made at the gas station. Surveillance video from the gas station at the time when the card was used provided the images.

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian male in his 20`s
  • wearing a blue shirt and black hat

“Monitoring your banking activity on your phone can be a great tool to report suspicious activity and quickly cancel or lock your cards”, said Cst NEUSTAETER.  “In this case, the cardholder was able to confirm her card was stolen and immediately report it to police.”

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

