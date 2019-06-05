Registration for 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge closes this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge closes this Friday, June 7.

Registrants have until Friday night at 6:00 p.m. to sign up online for this event.

According to event organizers, registration will not be accepted on the morning of the Challenge.

- Advertisement -

This year, the Challenge is taking place at the Beatton River Valley Hills, rather than at Big Bam Ski Hill.

Other changes include the removal of the obstacle courses and they will be having the race start at one time.

Sign up fees start from $25.00 to $55.00 depending on which distance you wish to participate in.

The Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is a not-for-profit event, with 100 percent of the proceeds raised from this event going towards the Hot Meal Program at local schools.

The Verticle Slam Ultimate Challenge is taking place this Saturday morning, June 8 at the Beatton River Valley Hills, with the shotgun at 8:00 a.m.

To register for this event, you can sign up at strideandglide.ca.