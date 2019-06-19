Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament.

This Tournament is in support of the Ronald McDonald House of British Columbia and of Northern Alberta.

Funds raised will help keep families together during one of life’s most difficult times by providing affordable accommodation and financial support for out-of-town families with sick children.

It is estimated that the Ronald McDonald House will accommodate 1,500 families this year.

Taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf Club, participants can enjoy 18 holes of golf, a barbecue, a silent and live auction, prizes, and much more.

Last year, the Tournament was able to raise $46,825 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The fee for registration is $100 per golfer and includes dinner. Extra dinner tickets are $30 per person.

The 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament is taking place Friday, July 5 at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

For more information and to register, you can contact Amanda Huhn at 250-262-3591 or by email [email protected].