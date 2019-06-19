13.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament
Sports

Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament.

This Tournament is in support of the Ronald McDonald House of British Columbia and of Northern Alberta.

Funds raised will help keep families together during one of life’s most difficult times by providing affordable accommodation and financial support for out-of-town families with sick children.

- Advertisement -

It is estimated that the Ronald McDonald House will accommodate 1,500 families this year.

Taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf Club, participants can enjoy 18 holes of golf, a barbecue, a silent and live auction, prizes, and much more.

Last year, the Tournament was able to raise $46,825 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The fee for registration is $100 per golfer and includes dinner. Extra dinner tickets are $30 per person.

The 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament is taking place Friday, July 5 at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

For more information and to register, you can contact Amanda Huhn at 250-262-3591 or by email [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBecome friends in Fort St. John with a day at Peace Island Park

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration now open for the Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament. Hosted by the...
Read more
Sports

Northern Lights Raceway hosts Hotte Family Memorial and Pro Mod Shootout

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was the Hotte Family Memorial over the weekend at the Northern Lights Raceway. This...
Read more
Sports

Taylor Motor Speedway hosts 3rd Annual Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 3rd Annual Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass took place this weekend at the Taylor Motor...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

North Peace Cultural Centre receives $20,000 sponsorship as the theater starts...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the opening of the Bright Nights Festival the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) received sponsorship of $20,000 for...

CANCELED – Amber Alert issued for 7 month old in Fairview

Brody Hunt won the Honda Civic at the NPSS Prom

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.