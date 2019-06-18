Registration now open for the Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament.

Hosted by the City of Fort St. John Recreation, this Tournament will be a day full of recreational three-on-three ball hockey, laughs, and music.

On site will be a concession service and a beer garden.

There is a Youth division for ages 9 to 13 and an adult division for individuals 14 years of age and older.

This tournament has no goalies and mini nets will be used.

Registration is $30 per person and must be done in person at the Visitor Centre, located inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

All proceeds from this event are going to the North Peace Family SuperPark.

All participants must sign a waiver prior to participating and guardians must sign for minors under 18.

Parental supervision is required for all players in the youth division.

The Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament is taking place Saturday, August 17 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can email [email protected].