District of Taylor Council during a meeting on June 3. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Residents of Taylor make request to Council for a Neighbourhood Watch Program

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council discussed the request for a Neighbourhood Watch Program.

Residents, Doug and Tammy Scott, wrote a letter to Council expressing their concerns over community safety and the lack of police presence within the District.

According to the Scott’s, criminals from nearby areas have realized that there is no law enforcement, citing that the community is starting to become plagued with drugs, theft, and vandalism.

In the letter, they are requesting to Council that a Neighbourhood Watch Program should be started to help deal with criminal activity.

Councillor Betty Ponto says the District once had an active resident committee that patrolled the community but feels that Council would need guidance if they were to start a new group.

“We used to have a very active Citizen on Patrol Committee, it wasn’t a committee from Council but it fell by the wayside because of volunteers. There’s no reason if there’s residents that are interested in forming another one, there’s no reason they can’t have one. But I think, it’s not that we need to do all of the work of that, we need the guidance on how to do that.”

The District will be reaching out to the RCMP and a community patrol group from Dawson Creek for further information on how to form an effective Neighbourhood Watch Program.

