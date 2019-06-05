14.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A photo of Trans Mountain provided by Kinder Morgan Canada and EVRAZ, May 2, 2017.
Home Canadian Press Rival Indigenous bidder for the Trans Mountain pipeline cautiously welcomed
Canadian PressEnergy News

Rival Indigenous bidder for the Trans Mountain pipeline cautiously welcomed

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – The British Columbia director for a First Nations consortium planning to buy a majority stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline says the emergence of a rival Alberta Indigenous bidder raises concerns about weakening his group’s all-inclusive bid.

But Shane Gottfriedson of Project Reconciliation says he welcomes the interest and competition from Iron Coalition, an Alberta-based organization co-chaired by Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, which is to announce details of its intended bid today.

Iron Coalition says it is the only Alberta group mandated by the Assembly of Treaty Chiefs to pursue the stake and is inviting all First Nations and Metis communities in the province to join in.

- Advertisement -

Gottfriedson, a former chief of the Tk’Emlups te Secwepemc First Nation and a former B.C. regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, says Project Reconciliation’s business model is more “inclusive” because it wants to enlist Indigenous groups from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan in its $6.8-billion bid for a 51 percent stake in the pipeline project.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said the federal government won’t negotiate the sale of the pipeline it bought for $4.5 billion last summer until after construction of its proposed expansion is “de-risked,” without saying what that means. The CBC reported he met with Iron Coalition in March.

The government is to make a final decision on whether the delayed expansion can proceed by June 18.

“For me, it’s good for them (Iron Coalition). I think we knew going in it would be a competitive field to be involved in,” said Gottfriedson.

“At the end of the day, the No. 1 goal is to get the product to the market.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleCommunity Development Institute hosts free event series in June
Next articleRegistration for 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge closes this Friday

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Crude by rail shipments from Western Canada rise by 34,000 bpd in May

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Genscape says crude-by-rail shipments from Western Canada continued to rise in May after falling in February...
Read more
Canadian Press

Premiers Kenney, Moe to work together on rig rules as they meet in Saskatchewan

Canadian Press -
WEYBURN, S.K. - The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are pledging to harmonize regulations governing the movement of oil...
Read more
Canadian Press

Senate committee says oil tanker ban off B.C. targets Alberta, divides country

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - A Senate committee says the Trudeau government's bill to ban oil tanker traffic off British Columbia's...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John hosts first Moose Hide Campagin Day...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John, in partnership with Shell Canada, were host to the City's first Moose Hide...

Senate committee says oil tanker ban off B.C. targets Alberta, divides...

Motor vehicle fatality on HWY 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Registration for 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge closes this Friday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.