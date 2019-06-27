Rivers in the Peace Region running low

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rivers around the Peace Region have been running low due to drought.

The natural recurrent feature of climate, drought can be due to a deficiency of precipitation over an extended period of time, resulting in a water shortage.

Drought may also be caused by combinations of factors such as insufficient snow accumulation, hot and dry weather, or a delay in rainfall.

The Region is currently facing drought conditions that are notable in our rivers running low.

Current Rivers in the Peace Region at a #4 extremely dry rating include;

Beaton River near Fort St. John

Blueberry River below Aitken Creek

Peace River at Hudson’s Hope

Peace River near Taylor

Pouce Coupe River below Henderson Creek

To view the 7-day Average Streamflow; CLICK HERE

British Columbia Drought Information; CLICK HERE