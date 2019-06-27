16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Rivers in the Peace Region running low
News

Rivers in the Peace Region running low

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rivers around the Peace Region have been running low due to drought.

The natural recurrent feature of climate, drought can be due to a deficiency of precipitation over an extended period of time, resulting in a water shortage.

Drought may also be caused by combinations of factors such as insufficient snow accumulation, hot and dry weather, or a delay in rainfall.

- Advertisement -

The Region is currently facing drought conditions that are notable in our rivers running low.

Current Rivers in the Peace Region at a #4 extremely dry rating include;

  • Beaton River near Fort St. John
  • Blueberry River below Aitken Creek
  • Peace River at Hudson’s Hope
  • Peace River near Taylor
  • Pouce Coupe River below Henderson Creek

To view the 7-day Average Streamflow; CLICK HERE

British Columbia Drought Information; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against Bill C-48 and Bill C-69
Next articleSite C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local non-profit groups

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - In the early morning of June 2, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a...
Read more
News

Producers look to diversify to other markets amid China’s decision to halt Canadian meat exports

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On June 25, China's embassy had asked Canada to halt its export of meat...
Read more
News

Deasan Holdings Limited issued permit to explore subsurface conditions under Old Fort slide area

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Deasan Holdings Limited has been issued a permit, by the Ministry of Energy, Mines...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit...

Rivers in the Peace Region running low

Fort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against...

14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.