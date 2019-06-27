Rivers in the Peace Region running low

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rivers around the Peace Region have been running low due to drought.
The natural recurrent feature of climate, drought can be due to a deficiency of precipitation over an extended period of time, resulting in a water shortage.
Drought may also be caused by combinations of factors such as insufficient snow accumulation, hot and dry weather, or a delay in rainfall.
The Region is currently facing drought conditions that are notable in our rivers running low.
Current Rivers in the Peace Region at a #4 extremely dry rating include;
- Beaton River near Fort St. John
- Blueberry River below Aitken Creek
- Peace River at Hudson’s Hope
- Peace River near Taylor
- Pouce Coupe River below Henderson Creek
To view the 7-day Average Streamflow; CLICK HERE
British Columbia Drought Information; CLICK HERE