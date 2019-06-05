3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
NewsRegional

Safety company building catches fire in Pouce Coupe

Avatar Adam Reaburn
POUCE COUPE, B.C. – An early morning fire has destroyed a safety company on 50th street in Pouce Coupe.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning and destroyed Action Safety on 50th street. The road was closed while fire crews worked the fire, but it is now open to single lane traffic.

Expect delays while you travel through the community.  The Pouce Coupe Elementary School is open.  The Pouce Coupe Fire Department is asking students to stay away from fire crews and equipment.

The building has been destroyed and fire crews remain on scene. If you have any photos or video to share of the fire, email [email protected]

Fire once the fire is out, crews will investigate the cause.

A photo of the fire in Pouce Coupe thanks to Laura Hamann

A photo of the fire in Pouce Coupe thanks to Laura Hamann

A photo of the fire shared on Facebook

Adam Reaburn
