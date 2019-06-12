24.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food's Share it Forward Event
News

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward Event

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Second Annual Share It Forward event hosted by Save-On-Foods is preparing for their seven-day event which donates 50 percent of the net proceeds of every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare stores directly to support food banks across Western Canada and our local Salvation Army Food Bank.

Running from Thursday, June 13th to Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, Share It Forward will be taking place at the Save-On-Foods at 10345 – 100th Street in Fort St. John, taking part in the initiative and with their own unique in-store events, promotions and celebrations.

“This marks our second year running this initiative and with a longer event period, and an even bigger commitment, Save-On-Foods together with our Western Family partners, looks forward to giving back to our local community food banks once again,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “Last summer our stores and customers really came together to support their neighbours. I am so proud of what we accomplished together, and can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

- Advertisement -

Save-On-Foods has been a passionate supporter of children and families in Western Canada, for more than 100 years. By donating food and consumer goods annually, more than $3 million has been distributed to local food banks, keeping these donations in the same communities where they were raised.

“Save-On-Foods is our biggest retail donor, and we are so excited to be involved in their Share It Forward event for the second year in a row,” said Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC. “We are so thankful for the support of Save-On-Foods and their customers, as these donations go towards providing nutritious meals to the 80,000 British Columbians who rely on the food banks in their communities every single month.”

Western Family, partners with passionate producers and manufacturers who support over 1,000 locally made Canadian products.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleHusky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River
Next articleFort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the weekend

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for April 2019

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
News

NPSS Senior Alternate Program holds opening ceremony for Community Orchard and Healing Gardens

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program held an opening ceremony on Wednesday for the...
Read more
News

Senator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement

Tracy Teves -
OTTAWA, ONT. - On Tuesday, Senator Richard Neufeld announced that he would be retiring from the Senate. During the Senate...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Summer Sizzler. The...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the...

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward...

Husky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.