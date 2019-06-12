Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward Event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Second Annual Share It Forward event hosted by Save-On-Foods is preparing for their seven-day event which donates 50 percent of the net proceeds of every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare stores directly to support food banks across Western Canada and our local Salvation Army Food Bank.

Running from Thursday, June 13th to Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, Share It Forward will be taking place at the Save-On-Foods at 10345 – 100th Street in Fort St. John, taking part in the initiative and with their own unique in-store events, promotions and celebrations.

“This marks our second year running this initiative and with a longer event period, and an even bigger commitment, Save-On-Foods together with our Western Family partners, looks forward to giving back to our local community food banks once again,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “Last summer our stores and customers really came together to support their neighbours. I am so proud of what we accomplished together, and can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

- Advertisement -

Save-On-Foods has been a passionate supporter of children and families in Western Canada, for more than 100 years. By donating food and consumer goods annually, more than $3 million has been distributed to local food banks, keeping these donations in the same communities where they were raised.

“Save-On-Foods is our biggest retail donor, and we are so excited to be involved in their Share It Forward event for the second year in a row,” said Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC. “We are so thankful for the support of Save-On-Foods and their customers, as these donations go towards providing nutritious meals to the 80,000 British Columbians who rely on the food banks in their communities every single month.”

Western Family, partners with passionate producers and manufacturers who support over 1,000 locally made Canadian products.