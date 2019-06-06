8.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 6, 2019
A screenshot of fsjnow.com taken June 6, 2019
News

Scammer targeting users of local classified website

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are warning users of the classifieds section on fsjnow.com after a scammer has been targetting local users.

On June 5 and 6, 2019, the RCMP received multiple reports of the fraudulent scam.  Victims of the scam report that someone identifying themselves as “Jennifer Brooks,” contacted multiple people selling items on the website.

The scammer would then send a cheque for a significant amount of money over what the seller was asking.  Once the seller received the cheque, the scammer would text them, asking that they return the overpaid amount back to “Brooks” through an electronic transfer.

The cheques appear real and have the information from a legitimate painting company in Vancouver. However, the cheques themselves are fraudulent.

The Fort St John RCMP want to warn the public that if someone pays you with a cheque that has a larger amount than the agreed upon amount, and asks for the difference to be electronically transferred back, this is likely a fraudulent scam.  Don’t cash the cheque or transfer the funds back to the sender.

Click for additional information on online buying and selling scams.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca

