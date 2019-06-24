13.6 C
School District 60 Board Office.
News

School District 60 looks to deal with teacher shortage for rural schools

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is currently facing a teacher shortage at some schools within the District.

According to Superintendent Dave Sloan, as they look ahead to a new school year, a number of SD 60 schools are facing a teacher shortage with Buick Creek being at the top of the list.

“The District as a whole has a challenge in staffing some of our more rural postings. Any of our rural schools, over the past few years, had a bit of a challenge in terms of being fully staffed and this year, Buick Creek seems to be one of our more significant challenges.”

Sloan says the Board has advised the community that they are working on a contingency plan to hire a teacher in order to avoid transferring Buick students to another school.

“We had advised the community that we were creating a contingency plan to ensure that the children would have a teacher in front of them. If we’re unsuccessful at hiring an adequate professional staff for the Buick Creek School, that means those 17 students would have a choice of attending Prespatou or Upper Pine.”

In order to deal with the shortage, the District has put out a nation-wide advertising campaign and a provincial bulletin with hopes of attracting potential teachers to work and live within Peace River North.

Sloan says the School District’s Human Resource Department will continue to work this summer on finding enough teachers and meeting the needs of the students.

