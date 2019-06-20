12.5 C
School District 60 Trustees approve 2019-2020 Capital Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 meeting on Monday, Trustees approved the Capital Plan for the upcoming 2019-2020 School Year.

The Captial Plan allocates funding for items such as the construction of new schools, the purchasing of new school buses, and major upgrades to existing facilities within the School District.

When it comes to the construction of new or the replacement of existing schools, the District has changed some of their plans.

Instead of completely replacing Charlie Lake School, it was decided that they would replace the portables with modular classrooms with $13 million in funding.

The District will also be adding modular classrooms at Wonowon Elementary to accommodate the growing student population. That cost is projected at $7.4 million.

The replacement school for Ecole Central is still on the District’s wishlist. If approved by the Province, it would require $26.6 million in funding.

Upgrades to facility equipment, such as boiler systems, along with upgrades to playgrounds are included in this year’s Capital Plan.

The total amount approved for School District 60’s Captial Plan is $125 million.

