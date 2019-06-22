SD 60 K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A tentative agreement has been reached with K-12 support workers in School District 60 on June 19 following a two-day session.

CUPE 4653 President, Maureen Hummel, says it was a productive bargaining session.

She also says she is proud of the Union’s bargaining team to ensure that no one was left behind when reaching any agreements.

“It was a productive bargaining session with professionalism and respect shown on both sides. I am extremely proud of our bargaining team for their dedication and passion as they worked to make sure that ‘no one was left behind’.”

The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019 and once the new agreement is ratified, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed by the end of June.

CUPE 4653 represents more than 500 members who provide services in Fort St. John and the surrounding communities within the North Peace.

For more information about CUPE members working in K-12, you can visit bcschools.cupe.ca.