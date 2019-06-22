15.3 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, June 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
School District 60 Board Office.
Home News SD 60 K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement
News

SD 60 K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A tentative agreement has been reached with K-12 support workers in School District 60 on June 19 following a two-day session.

CUPE 4653 President, Maureen Hummel, says it was a productive bargaining session.

She also says she is proud of the Union’s bargaining team to ensure that no one was left behind when reaching any agreements.

- Advertisement -

“It was a productive bargaining session with professionalism and respect shown on both sides. I am extremely proud of our bargaining team for their dedication and passion as they worked to make sure that ‘no one was left behind’.”

The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019 and once the new agreement is ratified, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed by the end of June.

CUPE 4653 represents more than 500 members who provide services in Fort St. John and the surrounding communities within the North Peace.

For more information about CUPE members working in K-12, you can visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFull house on Friday at 2019 NPSS Graduation Ceremonies
Next articleLotto ticket sold in Fort St. John worth $500,000

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Indigenous drummers lead pipeline protesters on 22 kilometre march in Victoria

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Indigenous drummers in British Columbia are leading an anti-pipeline protest along a 22-kilometre route today that...
Read more
News

Lotto ticket sold in Fort St. John worth $500,000

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A ticket worth part of $500,000 in Friday nights Lotto Max draw was purchased In...
Read more
News

Full house on Friday at 2019 NPSS Graduation Ceremonies

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a full house on Friday at the North Peace Arena for the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Regulator seeks opinions on Trans Mountain pipeline process resumption

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board has issued a certificate for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion after it was approved by Ottawa on...

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario criticize passage of federal environment bills

City of Fort St John receives funding for 96 Street multi-use...

Fort St John RCMP looking missing person

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.