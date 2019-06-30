Second Day of the Babcock Memorial Points Challenge today in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – After a rainout, Friday, the second day of the Babcock Memorial Points Challenge will happen Sunday.

A thunderstorm an hour before the racing was supposed to start on Friday cancelled the event. The same thing almost happened again Saturday, but the storm only delayed the start of racing until 9:30 p.m.

Each class: Mods, Bomber, Mini-Senior, and Mini-Juniors each had one heat. Only the Mods were able to get in the Main Event because of an 11 pm ‘shut down’ as per an arrangement with the District (noise bylaw).

Mini-Sprints didn’t have any races – a decision made even before last night’s thunderstorm. Their track was in bad shape. They haven’t raced this weekend. Their two days of racing will happen at Noon Sunday.

The main events for the Bomber, Mini-Junior, and Mini Senior will follow at 1 pm (after the Mini-Sprints are done).

Once that’s complete, there will be a full second day of racing for the Mods, Mini Junior and Senior, and Bomber, to follow if the weather holds.