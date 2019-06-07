8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 7, 2019
News

Section of 99 Avenue to be closed Saturday for Annual Bright Nights in June Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising drivers that a section of 99 Avenue will be closed to traffic on Saturday, June 8, for the Annual Bright Nights in June Festival.

The affected section will be at the corner of 100 Street and 99 Avenue, directly behind the parking lot of the North Peace Cultural Centre.

According to the City, no parking signs will be placed on the sidewalks 24 hours in advance of the event and there will be no vehicle access from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Barricades will be set up blocking the entrances to the parking lot.

Vehicles parked on the Avenue will need to vacate prior to the event or will be removed by Bylaw Enforcement.

The Annual Bright Nights in June Festival is this Saturday, June 8, at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

