24.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Senator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement
News

Senator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

OTTAWA, ONT. – On Tuesday, Senator Richard Neufeld announced that he would be retiring from the Senate.

During the Senate sitting on Tuesday, colleagues took turns addressing Senator Neufeld, telling of old stories, well wishes, gratitude and appreciation of the time they have known and worked with the Senator while also addressing the Senator’s wife, Montana.

As Senator Neufeld took his turn to speak, he took the time to explain his decision as his 75th Birthday was approaching November 6th and a new election should be due in October.

- Advertisement -

The Senator started his farewell with several thank yous, including thanking the residents of northeast B.C where he served all three levels of government.

Senator Neufeld said during his speech, “Of course, I want to thank the people of British Columbia, in particular, the residents of northeastern B.C., who I have had the honour and privilege to represent at all three levels of government for almost 40 years.”

He continued to acknowledge his family and speak how his adoptive parents were the vision of everyday Canadians who he worked hard for and to his children that his decision to be a Politician was always with them in mind as he made decisions that would hopefully make a better Province and Country.

“To my kids, I hope you know that every decision, policy, proposal or vote I ever made was always with you in mind. I became a politician because I wanted, in some small way, to make our province and country a better place for you and future generations, ” said Senator Neufeld.

As a previous Mayor in Fort Nelson starting in 1981 for five years he continued his career through multiple levels of government for 40 years.  He served four terms as MLA for Peace River North, including eight years as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources  Neufeld was appointed to the Senate in 2009.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleNorthern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler in Edmonton
Next articleNPSS Senior Alternate Program holds opening ceremony for Community Orchard and Healing Gardens

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for April 2019

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
News

NPSS Senior Alternate Program holds opening ceremony for Community Orchard and Healing Gardens

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program held an opening ceremony on Wednesday for the...
Read more
News

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward Event

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Second Annual Share It Forward event hosted by Save-On-Foods is preparing for their...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Summer Sizzler. The...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the...

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward...

Husky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.