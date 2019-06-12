Senator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement

OTTAWA, ONT. – On Tuesday, Senator Richard Neufeld announced that he would be retiring from the Senate.

During the Senate sitting on Tuesday, colleagues took turns addressing Senator Neufeld, telling of old stories, well wishes, gratitude and appreciation of the time they have known and worked with the Senator while also addressing the Senator’s wife, Montana.

As Senator Neufeld took his turn to speak, he took the time to explain his decision as his 75th Birthday was approaching November 6th and a new election should be due in October.

The Senator started his farewell with several thank yous, including thanking the residents of northeast B.C where he served all three levels of government.

Senator Neufeld said during his speech, “Of course, I want to thank the people of British Columbia, in particular, the residents of northeastern B.C., who I have had the honour and privilege to represent at all three levels of government for almost 40 years.”

He continued to acknowledge his family and speak how his adoptive parents were the vision of everyday Canadians who he worked hard for and to his children that his decision to be a Politician was always with them in mind as he made decisions that would hopefully make a better Province and Country.

“To my kids, I hope you know that every decision, policy, proposal or vote I ever made was always with you in mind. I became a politician because I wanted, in some small way, to make our province and country a better place for you and future generations, ” said Senator Neufeld.

As a previous Mayor in Fort Nelson starting in 1981 for five years he continued his career through multiple levels of government for 40 years. He served four terms as MLA for Peace River North, including eight years as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Neufeld was appointed to the Senate in 2009.