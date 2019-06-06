8.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Tankers anchored in English Bay. Photo by: Jerry Meaden/Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.
Home Canadian Press Senators reject chance to immediately kill tanker ban but bill not safe...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Senators reject chance to immediately kill tanker ban but bill not safe yet

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Senate has rejected a committee report that recommended scrapping the Trudeau government’s bill to ban oil tanker traffic in the environmentally sensitive waters off northern British Columbia.

But that’s not a guarantee the bill will survive.

A number of Independent senators are opposed to the bill but nevertheless voted against the Conservative-written report of the Senate’s transportation and communications committee because they felt it was too partisan and inflammatory.

- Advertisement -

They also want a chance to propose amendments to the bill.

The report asserted that the bill is politically motivated and will divide the country, inflame separatist sentiment in Alberta and stoke resentment of Indigenous Peoples; it also accused the Trudeau government of intentionally setting out to destroy the economy of Alberta, where the Liberals have little hope of winning seats in this fall’s federal election.

Had senators voted to accept the committee report, the bill would have been killed immediately; rejecting the report means the bill will proceed to third reading in the Senate, during which amendments can be proposed.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleEnbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal
Next articleScammer targeting users of local classified website

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John Legion commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Legion held a Ceremony on Thursday in honour of the...
Read more
News

Scammer targeting users of local classified website

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are warning users of the classifieds section on fsjnow.com...
Read more
Canadian Press

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

Canadian Press -
TRAVERSE CITY, M.I. - Enbridge Inc. is asking a Michigan court to rule on the legality of an agreement...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Special weather statement issued for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass. According to Environment Canada, a...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Pewees bring home silver

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C....

21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament takes place June 15 at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.