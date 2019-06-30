Severe Thunder Storm warning issued for BC Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunder storm warning for the BC Peace.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2019-06-30 02:34 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:

At 7:34 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The line of severe thunderstorms is oriented east-west and has just moved to the south of Fort St. John. The storms are moving southwards at 30 km/h.

The main areas under threat are communities along Highway 97 from Taylor southwards to Dawson Creek.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.