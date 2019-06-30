17.3 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, June 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Severe Thunder Storm warning issued for BC Peace
News

Severe Thunder Storm warning issued for BC Peace

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunder storm warning for the BC Peace.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2019-06-30 02:34 UTC by Environment Canada:
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:
B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)
B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

- Advertisement -

Current details:
At 7:34 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The line of severe thunderstorms is oriented east-west and has just moved to the south of Fort St. John. The storms are moving southwards at 30 km/h.

The main areas under threat are communities along Highway 97 from Taylor southwards to Dawson Creek.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articlePacific Oil & Gas Limited closes acquisition of Canbriam Energy Inc.

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Pacific Oil & Gas Limited closes acquisition of Canbriam Energy Inc.

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - Pacific Oil & Gas Limited has announced that it has completed the acquisition of all the...
Read more
Energy News

Government of BC gives response to hydraulic fracturing report

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of B.C. has issued a response to the independent scientific panel’s Scientific Review of...
Read more
Canadian Press

New natural gas plants will have to pay carbon tax on all emissions

Canadian Press -
The federal government is increasing the carbon tax on new natural-gas plants to discourage power companies from building them. The...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Peace Country River Rats to host Poker Rally on July 6

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Country River Rats will be hosting a Poker Rally on Saturday, July 6. Taking place at Peace Island...

New natural gas plants will have to pay carbon tax on...

BC Ministry of Ag’s Land Matching Program to help new farmers...

B.C. argues in Calgary court for injunction on Alberta’s turn off...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.