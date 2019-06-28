Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass.

The watch says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. The forecast says Fort St. John could receive 10 to 15 mm or rain.

See the full warning below.

10:59 AM PDT Friday 28 June 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

10:59 AM PDT Friday 28 June 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.