Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for BC Peace

UPDATE – The watch has been updated to a warning with the following information added to the warning: At 5:37 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the BC Peace.

The watch says an area of thunderstorms just east of BC is moving toward the Peace River district and is expected to reach the region within the next hour. These thunderstorms have the potential to produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2019-06-27 00:19 UTC by Environment Canada:

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.