Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fort St. John and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another day, another severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the North Peace.

On top of the North Peace, the watch is also in place for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake.

The forecast for Fort St. John says the community could see thunderstorms at around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Sunday. In Fort Nelson, the forecast says the region could see thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

See the full warning below:

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park, B.C. (088200)

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:

Widespread thunderstorms are expected today and there is the potential for some of these storms to become severe with strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.