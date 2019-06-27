14.3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Sewer main upgrades on 93 Avenue starts July 2
News

Sewer main upgrades on 93 Avenue starts July 2

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising drivers of some street closures that will begin next week.

Starting July 2, construction will be taking place to upgrade the sewer main on 93 Avenue.

In addition, due to ongoing construction on 92a Street to upgrade the storm sewer main and improve the sidewalks and street lighting while rebuilding the road, there will be a number of detours in place near Toboggan Hill Park.

- Advertisement -

During construction, the City says 93 Avenue between 94a Street and 91 Street, and 92a Street between 91 Avenue and 94 Avenue will be closed.

The following detour routes will be in place for the duration of construction:
From north of 93 Avenue: take 94 Avenue or 100 Avenue
From south of 93 Avenue: take Alaska Road North or 87 Avenue
From east of 92a Street: take 86 Street
From west of 92a Street: take 96a Street

The City is reminding drivers to keep road construction sites safe by following instructions of flaggers and driving at the posted reduced speed.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Trackers name new Assistant Coaches for 2019-2020 season

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Secondary Schools receive their annual Report Card

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The annual Report Card on B.C's Secondary Schools was released by the Fraser Institute, a tool that...
Read more
News

RCMP investigating Suspicious Fire

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- On June 25, 2019 at 11:50 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta raises oil quotas for August as rail exports grow, storage levels slip

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta government says it will ease its oil production curtailment program by 25,000 barrels per...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta raises oil quotas for August as rail exports grow, storage...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta government says it will ease its oil production curtailment program by 25,000 barrels per day in August. The province is...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for BC Peace

Cranston named to Team Canada for the Summer Universiade in Naples

Woodfibre LNG signs foundation customer

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.