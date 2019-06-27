Sewer main upgrades on 93 Avenue starts July 2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising drivers of some street closures that will begin next week.

Starting July 2, construction will be taking place to upgrade the sewer main on 93 Avenue.

In addition, due to ongoing construction on 92a Street to upgrade the storm sewer main and improve the sidewalks and street lighting while rebuilding the road, there will be a number of detours in place near Toboggan Hill Park.

During construction, the City says 93 Avenue between 94a Street and 91 Street, and 92a Street between 91 Avenue and 94 Avenue will be closed.

The following detour routes will be in place for the duration of construction:

From north of 93 Avenue: take 94 Avenue or 100 Avenue

From south of 93 Avenue: take Alaska Road North or 87 Avenue

From east of 92a Street: take 86 Street

From west of 92a Street: take 96a Street

The City is reminding drivers to keep road construction sites safe by following instructions of flaggers and driving at the posted reduced speed.