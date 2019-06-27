Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local non-profit groups

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Through the Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit groups.

Award recipients for this funding provide community-enriching services in areas such as sports, literacy and social advocacy in support of youth, women, and families in the Peace Region.

According to B.C. Hydro, since established in September 2016, this is the tenth time grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund.

So far, $381,091 has been distributed to 43 projects.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details, you can visit the Site C Project’s website.

Here is a list of the recipients: