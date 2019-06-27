16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Main service bay pad and powerhouse buttress construction on the south bank at Site C in August 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Home News Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local non-profit...
NewsSite C

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local non-profit groups

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Through the Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit groups.

Award recipients for this funding provide community-enriching services in areas such as sports, literacy and social advocacy in support of youth, women, and families in the Peace Region.

According to B.C. Hydro, since established in September 2016, this is the tenth time grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund.

- Advertisement -

So far, $381,091 has been distributed to 43 projects.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details, you can visit the Site C Project’s website.

Here is a list of the recipients:

  • Sources Community Resources Society for its ADHD Conference;
  • North Peace Family SuperPark Society;
  • North Peace Justice Society for its restorative justice volunteer facilitator training program;
  • Peace Passage Skating Club for its 2019/2020 season;
  • Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society for its community outreach;
  • North Peace Gymnastics Association for its special abilities program;
  • Fort St. John Literacy Society for its Dolly Parton Imagination Library program;
  • Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair Society for its 27th Annual Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair; and
  • Community Bridge for its Daddy and Me events.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRivers in the Peace Region running low
Next articleDeasan Holdings Limited issued permit to explore subsurface conditions under Old Fort slide area

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - In the early morning of June 2, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a...
Read more
News

Producers look to diversify to other markets amid China’s decision to halt Canadian meat exports

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On June 25, China's embassy had asked Canada to halt its export of meat...
Read more
News

Deasan Holdings Limited issued permit to explore subsurface conditions under Old Fort slide area

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Deasan Holdings Limited has been issued a permit, by the Ministry of Energy, Mines...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit...

Rivers in the Peace Region running low

Fort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against...

14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.