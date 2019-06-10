Site C sees employment numbers increase for April

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of April 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,674 in March to 3,775 in April.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,305 which is 75 percent of the workers.

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 20 percent or 603 of the workers which is down from March’s numbers of 794.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 118 during the month of March to 144 in April.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project decreased from 333 in March to 283 in April.

Women working on the Project saw a slight decrease from 400 in March to 398 in April.