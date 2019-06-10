18 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Main service bay pad and powerhouse buttress construction on the south bank at Site C in August 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Home News Site C sees employment numbers increase for April
NewsSite C

Site C sees employment numbers increase for April

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of April 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,674 in March to 3,775 in April.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,305 which is 75 percent of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 20 percent or 603 of the workers which is down from March’s numbers of 794.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 118 during the month of March to 144 in April.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project decreased from 333 in March to 283 in April.

Women working on the Project saw a slight decrease from 400 in March to 398 in April.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSingle use plastics ban not expected to hurt petrochemical growth in Canada
Next articleProvince to introduce program to support renters that are facing eviction

RECENT STORIES

News

Province to introduce program to support renters that are facing eviction

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction will be releasing a program that aims to...
Read more
News

2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Philippine Independence Day come to the North Peace Cultural Centre to celebrate with...
Read more
News

Day One, Confirming Aspirations for the 100th Street Design Charette

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, the 100th Street Design Charette starts as a way to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Single use plastics ban not expected to hurt petrochemical growth in...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - One of Canada's largest producers of plastics says there will be plenty of room for future growth in output despite a...

Fort St John hosts Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals

2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.