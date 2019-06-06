9.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Special weather statement issued for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass
News

Special weather statement issued for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass.

According to Environment Canada, a cold upper trough moving through British Columbia will give some late season flurries to the mountain passes and Northern B.C. overnight and into Friday morning.

Flurries are expected above 1300-1500m elevation, however, flurries could briefly descend lower during periods of intense flurry activity.

Precipitation is expected to change back to rain on Friday as the airmass begins to warm up.

DriveBC is warning motorists to be prepared for winter-like conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit Drivebc.ca.

