Sports fields now reopened at Surerus and Kin Parks following wet conditions
Sports

Sports fields now reopened at Surerus and Kin Parks following wet conditions

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Following a day of closures due to rain, the City of Fort St. John has opened most of the sports fields at Kin and Surerus Parks.

According to City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, all diamonds are open excluding Diamond B and E at Surerus Park.

The fields were closed due to the amount of rain that we had received on Sunday and Monday.

The temporary closures were for safety measures and to help prevent damage to the fields.

For up-to-date information on the field conditions, you can visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.

Curl BC releases host sites for provincial curling champions in 2020
East Bypass Road will be renamed to Northern Lights Drive effective June 26

