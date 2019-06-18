Staff provide update on construction of new elementary school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects, Doug Boyd, the construction of the school is ongoing and is constantly taking shape with the placement of more concrete forms and steel beams.

Boyd says it is a very active site and there will be lots of activity going on this summer with the addition of more contractors on site.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a very active site happening and, over the next few months, it’s going to get increasingly active with more contractors coming on board. So, it’s good exciting times.”

The new elementary school received the name Anne Roberts Young at a School District meeting in April, named after Fort St. John’s first registered nurse.

The new elementary school is being constructed from across the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2020.