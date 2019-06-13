20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Steve Sadownik during a Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge.
Sports

Steve Sadownik Memorial Run this Saturday at Fish Creek Community Forest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’ is this Saturday, June 15.

The Run, organized by the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge, is a memorial run in honour of the late former athlete.

According to event organizers, this event is not a race but rather a chance to be with your community and enjoy the trails of the Fish Creek Community Forest.

Participants can walk or run 5 km with the opportunity to complete up to 50 km.

The cost to participate in the Run is $25.00 per person.

Those wishing to participate can register at eventbrite.ca.

Proceeds from this event will go towards a memorial bench in honour of Sadownik and the remainder of the funds will go into the community.

The ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’ is taking place on June 15, 2019, at the Fish Creek Community Forest.

For more information, you can view the event on Facebook.

