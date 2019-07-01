25.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, June 30, 2019
News

Storm causes power outage in Rose Prairie

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A thunderstorm moving through the North Peace has caused a power outage in Rose Prairie.

The power outage is affecting 371 customers in an area West of Rose Prairie road and North of the 277 road.

The outage happened just after 7 p.m. and there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For updates, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for the North Peace.  At 7:32 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The cluster is over Fort St. John and tracking southeastward along Highway 97 at approximately 60 km/h.

It will impact communities along Highway 97 from Fort St. John to Taylor, as well as along communities along Highway 29 as far south Farrell Creek.

