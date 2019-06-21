Street Closures for Canada Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 100 Street between 93 Avenue and 100 Avenue will be closed on Monday, July 1 from approximately 8 am until 1:30 pm will be closed by the staff of the City of Fort St. John for the annual Canada Day Parade.

No vehicle access will be permitted to this section of road. Detour signs will be in place with the RCMP, traffic control, and volunteers will be on site to enforce closures and guide vehicles to an alternate route.

- Advertisement -

100 Street from 93 Avenue to 96 Avenue will remain closed until 4 pm for the annual Classic Cruiser Show N’ Shine.

The public is advised to view the parade map in advance and plan their route accordingly.

During the procession, many streets will be closed and cause high volumes of vehicle congestion; City staff are requesting that drivers avoid these areas.