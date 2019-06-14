14.9 C
Successful start for B.C. LNG Hole-In-One Golf Tournament

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held its first B.C. LNG Hole-In-One Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 13, at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

The 18 hole tournament saw golfers from around B.C. and Alberta join in the fun.

Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Justin McKinnon, says the event was very successful as there was great support from sponsors and golfers.

“The day was very successful, with a lot of fun, laughter, sponsor support and golfer support, all building a solid foundation for years to come.”

If a lucky golfer were to get a Hole-In-One, they would have received a payout of $10,000.

According to Chamber President, Christopher Flury, all proceeds from this event will be donated to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

The total amount raised will be announced, with a cheque presentation to the Hospital Foundation, within the coming weeks.

