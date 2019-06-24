Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather conditions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that Surerus and Kin Park sports fields will be closed today, June 24.

According to City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, the fields are closed due to the amount of rain that we have received since Sunday.

Harvey says these temporary closures are for safety measures and to help prevent damage to the fields.

“The closures are directly related to the amount of rain we have received and ensure both the safety of participants and that the fields don’t get damaged.”

As for when the fields will reopen, Harvey says it all depends on Mother Nature and how much more rain we will receive.

The fields will be closed until further notice.

For up-to-date information, you can visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.