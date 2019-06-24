12.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The rain-soaked ball diamonds at Surerus Fields. File Photo
Home Sports Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather conditions
Sports

Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather conditions

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that Surerus and Kin Park sports fields will be closed today, June 24.

According to City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, the fields are closed due to the amount of rain that we have received since Sunday.

Harvey says these temporary closures are for safety measures and to help prevent damage to the fields.

- Advertisement -

“The closures are directly related to the amount of rain we have received and ensure both the safety of participants and that the fields don’t get damaged.”

As for when the fields will reopen, Harvey says it all depends on Mother Nature and how much more rain we will receive.

The fields will be closed until further notice.

For up-to-date information, you can visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John Public Library receives $18,000 in donations for Summer Reading Club
Next articlePRRD releases statement in response to Premier’s announcement on Caribou Recovery

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Northern BC High School Rodeo Association members in South Dakota for National Junior Finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association are currently in Huron,...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club wraps-up season with Annual Awards Ceremony

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On June 13, the Inconnu Swim Club wrapped-up their season with their Annual Awards...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 2019 Club Road Championship on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 2019 Club Road Championship on Sunday on the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

New documentary ‘A Stranded Nation’ to have double screening this Thursday...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Thursday, June 27, there will be two special screenings of a new documentary at The Lido Theatre. Produced by...

PRRD releases statement in response to Premier’s announcement on Caribou Recovery

Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather...

Fort St. John Public Library receives $18,000 in donations for Summer...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.