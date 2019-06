FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department tended to a van that was on fire on the night of Tuesday, June 4th at approximately midnight.

Fire crews arrived on scene to 101 Avenue to a van that had an interior fire. Once the crew knocked the fire down the scene was handed to the RCMP, according to Deputy Fire Chief Dan Golob.

No one was reported as injured.

The event is currently under investigation.