Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a CN rail car derailment, the Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions.

According to CN, crews are responding to an incident, involving 11 empty boxcars which derailed in various positions. One car is currently blocking the crossing at Range Road 259.

CN shares that there is no danger to public safety as there are no dangerous goods involved, no fires or injuries reported. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

 CN Media representative Jonathan Abecassis said, “We apologize for the inconvenience caused to the community and we will be working to open the crossing as soon as possible.”

Overnight Thursday one rail car left the tracks and crews from CN is currently assessing how to remove the train.

The rail car that left the tracks is on the Swanson Lumber Road and particularly in the ditch.

