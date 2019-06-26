T.G.I.F.S.J returns this summer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be starting up their T.G.I.F.S.J free entertainment events held on Fridays within the city.

The first event on July 5th, is the Carnival Night held at the green space at 100 Street and 100th Avenue between 6 pm – 8 pm.

Different events will be held every Friday night from July 5th to August 30th, 2019

These are free family-friendly theme nights which you can keep updated on by following the Fort St. John Recreation FB Page.

July 5th, 2019, Carnival Night, Greenspace

July 12th, Movies in the Park, NPSS

July 19th, Lawn Games and Live Music, Greenspace

July 26th, Teddy Bear Picnic, Greenspace

August 2nd, Inflatables, Greenspace

August 9th, Movies in the Park, NPSS

August 16th, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Greenspace

August 23rd, Art Attack, Greenspace

August 30th, Party in the Park, Greenspace

To view the City of Fort St. John Recreation FB; CLICK HERE