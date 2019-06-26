15.6 C
News

T.G.I.F.S.J returns this summer

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be starting up their T.G.I.F.S.J free entertainment events held on Fridays within the city.

The first event on July 5th, is the Carnival Night held at the green space at 100 Street and 100th Avenue between 6 pm – 8 pm.

Different events will be held every Friday night from July 5th to August 30th, 2019

These are free family-friendly theme nights which you can keep updated on by following the Fort St. John Recreation FB Page.

  • July 5th, 2019, Carnival Night, Greenspace
  • July 12th, Movies in the Park, NPSS
  • July 19th, Lawn Games and Live Music, Greenspace
  • July 26th, Teddy Bear Picnic, Greenspace
  • August 2nd, Inflatables, Greenspace
  • August 9th, Movies in the Park, NPSS
  • August 16th, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Greenspace
  • August 23rd, Art Attack, Greenspace
  • August 30th, Party in the Park, Greenspace

To view the City of Fort St. John Recreation FB; CLICK HERE

 

