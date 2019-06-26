15.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Taste your way around the world at the second Annual Taste of Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Multicultural Society is hosting their second “Taste of Fort St. John’ to introduce to the community the diverse world of culture that resides here in Fort St. John.

This year’s food and multicultural show will be taking place at the Curling Club on Sunday, June 30th, 2019, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Entrance to the event is free of charge yet the only cost is from the food vendors selling their samples.

30 different cultures will be represented at the event with performances of starting at noon.

Food Vendors include;

  • Soul Sweet Café – Taiwanese
  • Shamalla Masitsa – Kenyan
  • Carlos & Nicole – Jamaican
  • TH German Taste – German
  • Olio’s Pizza – Italian
  • Olive Tree – Greek
  • Ishioma Judith – Nigerian
  • Christine Kayembe – Kenyan
  • Anette Campbell – Jamaican
  • Grace Feyissa – Ethiopian
  • Orebiyi Omotayo – Nigerian
  • Pho a Pho Saigon – Vietnamese
  • Il Lago – Italian
  • Japanese Community – Japanese
  • Best of Stone Baked Pizza – Middle Eastern
  • Brown’s Social House – Canadian
  • Sticky Candy – Canadian
  • Beards Brewery
  • Might Peace Brewery

Performances include;

  • First Nations Dance
  • Mystik Borealis Dance
  • Yhanny Lozana Singer
  • Energetic Dance Explosion
  • Bhangra NLC College Dance
  • Highland Society Dance
  • Elysia Gwen Singer
  • Abi Ryder Violinist
  • Katari Taiko Drummers

