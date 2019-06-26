Taste your way around the world at the second Annual Taste of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Multicultural Society is hosting their second “Taste of Fort St. John’ to introduce to the community the diverse world of culture that resides here in Fort St. John.

This year’s food and multicultural show will be taking place at the Curling Club on Sunday, June 30th, 2019, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Entrance to the event is free of charge yet the only cost is from the food vendors selling their samples.

30 different cultures will be represented at the event with performances of starting at noon.

Food Vendors include;

Soul Sweet Café – Taiwanese

Shamalla Masitsa – Kenyan

Carlos & Nicole – Jamaican

TH German Taste – German

Olio’s Pizza – Italian

Olive Tree – Greek

Ishioma Judith – Nigerian

Christine Kayembe – Kenyan

Anette Campbell – Jamaican

Grace Feyissa – Ethiopian

Orebiyi Omotayo – Nigerian

Pho a Pho Saigon – Vietnamese

Il Lago – Italian

Japanese Community – Japanese

Best of Stone Baked Pizza – Middle Eastern

Brown’s Social House – Canadian

Sticky Candy – Canadian

Beards Brewery

Might Peace Brewery

Performances include;

First Nations Dance

Mystik Borealis Dance

Yhanny Lozana Singer

Energetic Dance Explosion

Bhangra NLC College Dance

Highland Society Dance

Elysia Gwen Singer

Abi Ryder Violinist

Katari Taiko Drummers

