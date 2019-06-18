Taste your way through the 2019 Chilli Bowl Bash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Potters Guild is hosting their annual chilli cook-off where attendees get to be the judges of the event and take home a unique pottery bowl.

Tickets went on sale June 1st and include entry to the event and a hand-made pottery bowl of your choice in which you get to use to sample/ judge chilli and keep the bowl at the end of the event for $30

Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, from 6 pm – 9 pm the Chilli Bash will also offer seven selections of chilli available to try and one vegetarian option.

This year there will be desserts, a silent auction, live music a pinata for kids and a door prize of a set of hand building classes for the winner. It is said in previous years, people that attend will line up in advance of the doors opening to ensure their choice of a bowl out of a selection of approximately 200.

The winning chilli chef will be awarded a trophy and bragging rights for the year.

All extra bowls will be available for purchase for $20.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Hair Bin or the Pottery Studio (Saturdays 10am-1pm)

To view the FB Event Page, CLICK HERE