Jason Westgate was named the 2019 Weekend Points Winner in the Hit-To-Pass event at the Taylor Motor Speedway. Source Facebook
Sports

Taylor Motor Speedway hosts 3rd Annual Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 3rd Annual Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass took place this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

The Hit-To-Pass is a demolition derby where racers, as the name implies, had to hit an opponent in every lap.

Aside from the demo derby, the event featured the Peace Country Outlaw Mini Sprints and lawnmower races.

Jason Westgate was named the 2019 Weekend Points Winner in the Hit-To-Pass event.

For upcoming events, you can visit the Taylor Motor Speedway’s Facebook page.

Here are the results for both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16:

Saturday:

Mini Sprints:

  1. #33 Colten Beaumont
  2. 2. #31 Alyssa Elliott 
  3. 3. #28 Heather Summach

Lawnmowers:

  1. #777 Alex Nadeau
  2. #187 Johnny Beaumont

Hit-To-Pass:

  1. #33 Gordy Beaumont
  2. #187 Jason Westgate
  3. #38 Mike Tolsma

Sunday:

Mini Sprints:

  1. #28 Heather Summach
  2. #14 Carissa Elliott
  3. #73 Khailia Rombs-Sterling

Lawnmowers:

  1.  #187 Aaron Tubbs
  2. #777 Alex Nadeau
  3. #53 Johnny Beaumont

Hit-To-Pass:

  1. #38 Mike Tolsma
  2. #33 Gordy Beaumont
  3.  #187 Jason Westgate

 

