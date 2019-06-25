The City to hold special honoring for Senator Nuefeld and MP Jim Eglinski

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council expressed its intention to hold a special service to honour both Senator Neufeld and MP Jim Eglinski to acknowledge and thank them for their years of service.

Mayor Lori Ackerman spoke about seeing images outside the Prince George Council Chambers of recipients of the Freedom of the City and shared that in Fort St. John to date only the Cadet Core has received this honour.

The ‘Freedom of the City’ is the highest award that can be bestowed on an individual or group. Council agreed that both Senator Neufeld and MP Jim Eglinski should receive this recognition.

- Advertisement -

The policy for the Freedom of the City was brought forward and updated.

The Mayor shared, the history many years ago when a city had walls and armies would travel through, negotiations between the Mayor and General to get ‘Freedom of the City’ if the army promised not to pillage the city and help protect it if needed.

The ‘Freedom of the City’ is the Canadian version of what the Americans refer to as the ‘Key to the City’.