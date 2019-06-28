The Community of Hudson’s Hope celebrates first Pride Celebration

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the local Hudson’s Hope Fire are hosting the first-ever Pride celebration.

Tuesday, July 9, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm during the Farmer’s Market the Pride Celebration will include a free BBQ, chat with local emergency services teams and see their vehicles on site. BC Ambulance Service will also be showcasing their Pride Ambulance.

There will be rainbow face painting, free Pride-themed SWAG, and kids activities such as chalk- colour the sidewalk in rainbow colours, stickers, tattoos, and lawn games.