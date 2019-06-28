16.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The Community of Hudson's Hope celebrates first Pride Celebration
News

The Community of Hudson’s Hope celebrates first Pride Celebration

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the local Hudson’s Hope Fire are hosting the first-ever Pride celebration.
Tuesday, July 9, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm during the Farmer’s Market the Pride Celebration will include a free BBQ, chat with local emergency services teams and see their vehicles on site. BC Ambulance Service will also be showcasing their Pride Ambulance.

There will be rainbow face painting, free Pride-themed SWAG, and kids activities such as chalk- colour the sidewalk in rainbow colours, stickers, tattoos, and lawn games.

At 5:30 pm there will be BollyX Dance.
The purpose of this event is to show support for diversity, inclusion and celebrate individuality.
To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleTake a proactive approach to campfires this weekend and prevent forest fires
Next articleB.C. argues in Calgary court for injunction on Alberta’s turn off the taps law

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

New natural gas plants will have to pay carbon tax on all emissions

Canadian Press -
The federal government is increasing the carbon tax on new natural-gas plants to discourage power companies from building them. The...
Read more
News

BC Ministry of Ag’s Land Matching Program to help new farmers access land

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - With the expansion of the B.C. Land Matching Program, delivered by Young Agrarians, new and young...
Read more
News

B.C. argues in Calgary court for injunction on Alberta’s turn off the taps law

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A lawyer for the Alberta government has argued that the province's turn-off-the taps legislation is not...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

The Community of Hudson’s Hope celebrates first Pride Celebration

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the local Hudson's Hope Fire are hosting the first-ever Pride celebration. Tuesday, July 9, from...

Take a proactive approach to campfires this weekend and prevent forest...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Canada Day events on Monday in Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.