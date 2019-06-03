The North Matters to present Vivian Krause on June 14 in Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Independent Investigative Researcher Vivian Krause will be coming to the North Peace to discuss the issues that Canada’s Resource Industry is currently facing.

Presented by The North Matters, Krause will be particularly looking at the impact that the high level of activism has on oil and gas resource communities.

During her talk, Krause will be shining a spotlight on the finances and structures behind many activist groups, especially those that are influenced by foreign funding.

According to FSJ for LNG founder, Alan Yu, Krause has become widely known and highly valued for her research in Anti-Resource groups.

“Her carefully documented research on the funding network of foundations, and their influence on Canadian anti-resource groups has become widely known and highly valued by interested citizens of every stripe from coast to coast to coast.”

Vivian Krause will be presenting in Taylor on Friday, June 14, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Taylor Community Hall.

For more information, you can visit The North Matters’ Facebook page.