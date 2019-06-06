The North Matters touring Northeastern BC in support of natural resources

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A grassroots natural resource support group, The North Matters, is currently touring Northeastern B.C.

Group Founder, David Johnston, says the group formed a year-and-a-half-ago and aims to work hard to help end the divisiveness that communities are facing over natural resource developments.

Johnston says he, along with many supporters, are looking to get Bill Morneau’s, the Minister of Finances’, attention in removing steel tariffs in order to get the LNG project underway as soon as possible. Johnston has sent a petition of letters to the Minister in order to apply pressure to the situation.

“We need to do something to get the Minister of Finances’, Bill Morneau’s attention on these steel tariffs because these tariffs are killing us… In the meantime, we need to get this project going to create opportunities for everyone, from the upstream to the downstream, so we can make this project happen from Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and down to Kitimat. A lot of opportunities are at stake here. We ended up getting 1,500 letters personally signed by people in the community. We put them into a Xerox box and I just mailed them to Bill Morneau’s office.”

According to Johnston, his group is taking a proactive and positive approach when it comes to educating people on the need for natural resources and is currently working to build a network with communities to further gain support.

In helping with educating and gaining support, the group will be presenting Independent Investigative Researcher Vivian Krause in Taylor on June 14.

More information can be found on The North Matters’ Facebook page.