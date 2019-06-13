16.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Sports

Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo takes place this weekend

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Third Annual Fort St. John Rodeo is this weekend, June 14 to the 16, at the North Peace Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

According to Jodie Chapple, of the Rodeo Organizing Committee, this year’s Rodeo will feature new and returning attractions such as Friday Night All-Pro Chucks and Chariots, the Wild Horse Race Performers, and on-site camping.

Chapple says they are changing it up a bit this year as Friday night’s entry to the grounds will be entry by donation, with proceeds going to support the Child Development Centre.

“We’re changing it up a bit this year as Friday will be entry by donation and the CDC will be the recipient.”

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Beer Garden, along with a Dance in the Dirt on Saturday night featuring bands such as The Montney Coulees Band.

Tickets for the Rodeo will be available at the gate.

The Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place June 14 to the 16, 2019 at the North Peace Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, you can visit the Rodeo’s Facebook page.

