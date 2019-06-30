Tips to enjoy the Canada Day Parade in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With Canada Day set for Monday, the City of Fort St. John has shared tips to enjoy the Canada Day Parade.

The Canada Day Parade will take place on July 1 at 11:00 am. This parade is volunteer-based featuring a variety of entries from non-profit organizations, businesses, and more. For safety purposes, the City has will be enforcing road closures, detours, and partial road closures. The main road closure will take place on 100 Street from 93 Ave to the south side of 100 Ave. This will be enforced by 9:00 am on the day of and will not open until after 12:00 pm.

There will be roving entertainers on 100 Street between 93 and 95 Ave around 10:15 am to perform for those waiting for the parade to begin.

The parade procession starts from the North Peace Arena parking lot and will travel North up 100 Street, turn right onto 108 Ave, turn right onto 98 street, left onto 100 Ave, and right onto 96 street to head back to the North Peace arena. The North Peace Arena parking and the back parking lot of the Pomeroy Sport Centre will be closed as a holding (marshalling) area for the floats to prep and unload after the parade. These lots will open to the public once the parade is over (approximately 1:00 pm).

Those wishing to attend the parade should consider the following tips for success:

Be EARLY (parking lots are limited and fill up fast) Park your vehicle and walk (it will be difficult to get a vehicle too close to 100 Street/Centennial Park) Save your spot on the sidewalk for the parade (do not sit on the road and bring your lawn chair!) Be aware that road closures will be in effect as early as 9:00 am on the day of Be patient & polite (people running the barricades are volunteers) Obey ALL signs and orders from traffic control and barricade volunteers Be sun smart and stay hydrated! Supervise your children closely and keep them from going onto the road during the parade Stay informed! Follow the “City of Fort St. John Recreation” Facebook page for regular updates HAVE FUN and celebrate our AMAZING country!

It is important to note that the parade route does a loop. There will be a high congestion zone on 97Ave, 98Ave, and 99 Ave between 96Street and 100 Street from 11:00am-12:00 pm as surrounding roads will be blocked by the parade. It is recommended that anyone who chooses to park their vehicle in this area (near No Frills, Salvation Army, and the surrounding residential areas) do not attempt to drive until after 12:00 pm to avoid this congestion.